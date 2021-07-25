PirateCash 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,340.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 25th. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $2,340.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PirateCash has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 34,105,070 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

