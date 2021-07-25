PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Up 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. PirateCash has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $3,002.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PirateCash has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 90.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 34,125,620 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

