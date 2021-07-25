PIVX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $376,831.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 25th. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001522 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PIVX has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a market cap of $34.01 million and approximately $376,831.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016050 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015033 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

