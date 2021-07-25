Pizza Reaches Market Cap of $1.27 Million (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $3,115.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pizza has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002092 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007312 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.57 or 0.01240994 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009626 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.