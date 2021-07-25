Plair (PLA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,804.00

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 25th. Plair has a market cap of $1.47 million and $1,804.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plair coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Plair has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00047430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00017977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.73 or 0.00820039 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Plair Profile

Plair (PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The official website for Plair is plair.life . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling Plair

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plair using one of the exchanges listed above.

