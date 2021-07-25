Plaisance Capital LLC Has $5.90 Million Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,125 shares during the quarter. Skechers U.S.A. makes up 5.6% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Plaisance Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Shares of NYSE SKX traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,958,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,869. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813 in the last three months. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SKX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.