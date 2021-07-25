Plaisance Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Plaisance Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Summer Infant makes up approximately 1.2% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Plaisance Capital LLC owned approximately 4.36% of Summer Infant worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summer Infant during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summer Infant during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Summer Infant by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Summer Infant by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 43.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

In other Summer Infant news, Director Andrew Michael Train sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at $96,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 3,227 shares of Summer Infant stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $35,948.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SUMR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,377. Summer Infant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Summer Infant had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 64.74%. The company had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Summer Infant from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.