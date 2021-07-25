Plaisance Capital LLC Sells 154,970 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Plaisance Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,970 shares during the period. The St. Joe makes up 1.9% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Plaisance Capital LLC owned 0.08% of The St. Joe worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The St. Joe by 101.3% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The St. Joe by 5.3% during the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 65,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the first quarter worth about $421,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The St. Joe stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.23. 92,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,571. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th.

The St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

