Plaisance Capital LLC Takes $1.56 Million Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000. Dine Brands Global accounts for about 1.5% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Plaisance Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dine Brands Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 10.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIN traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,112. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIN shares. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

