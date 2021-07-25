PlayGame (PXG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,704.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $253,005.78 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00048053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00018589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.05 or 0.00822727 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

