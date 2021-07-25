PlotX Price Reaches $0.0582 on Exchanges (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, PlotX has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PlotX coin can now be bought for $0.0582 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $650,532.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00047336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.77 or 0.00817647 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars.

