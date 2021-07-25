Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 534,872 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.24% of Plug Power worth $41,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.26.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.40. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

