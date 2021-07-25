POA Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $146,354.00 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, POA has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $7.50 million and approximately $146,354.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 289,905,764 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
