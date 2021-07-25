Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 423,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Pembina Pipeline at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBA opened at $31.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.49. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.12.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1679 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 75.51%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

