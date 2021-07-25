Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,654,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,042,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 5.28% of Tricida at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tricida by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tricida by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tricida by 20.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Tricida by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. Tricida, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

Tricida Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.