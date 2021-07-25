Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 288,022 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,022 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.86% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $13,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XENE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 350,651 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

XENE opened at $18.30 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $749.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.43.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 126.05%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

