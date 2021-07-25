Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,215 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Bill.com worth $11,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,932,000 after acquiring an additional 83,769 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,243,000 after buying an additional 392,535 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Bill.com by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after buying an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,315,000 after buying an additional 50,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $87,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BILL opened at $208.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.83 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $208.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.75.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.20, for a total transaction of $404,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,217,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,236 shares of company stock valued at $35,601,206. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

