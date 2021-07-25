Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $11.58 Million Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 320,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of FOX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in FOX by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1.0% in the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 30.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of FOX by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.19 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

