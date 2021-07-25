Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,018,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of WEX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in WEX by 22.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,259,000 after purchasing an additional 92,328 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the first quarter worth about $8,129,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $5,088,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in WEX in the first quarter worth about $7,883,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.54.

NYSE WEX opened at $200.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

