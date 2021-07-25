Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 375,112 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 375,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,013,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of FirstEnergy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 18.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

FE opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.74.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

