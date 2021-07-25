Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 88,462 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 88,462 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.48% of InMode worth $11,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 8.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 11.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $111.83 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $113.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

