Polis (POLIS) Reaches Market Cap of $849,050.31

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0864 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a market cap of $849,050.31 and $39.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001829 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.02 or 0.01168961 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008601 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.