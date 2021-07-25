Polkadot Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.00 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, Polkadot has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $13.00 billion and $857.43 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for about $13.29 or 0.00038877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00123613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00140057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,014.71 or 0.99491547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.05 or 0.00868858 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,093,847,179 coins and its circulating supply is 978,123,022 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars.

