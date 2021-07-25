PolkaWar Hits Market Cap of $2.29 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $3.22 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00038907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00119284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00137957 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,316.51 or 0.99362621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $297.04 or 0.00860082 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

