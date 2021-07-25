Polychain Monsters Price Up 98.8% This Week (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Polychain Monsters has a total market capitalization of $26.68 million and $2.75 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for $8.16 or 0.00021444 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 98.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00047334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $302.42 or 0.00794876 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters' total supply is 9,643,191 coins and its circulating supply is 3,269,931 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

