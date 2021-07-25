Polymath 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.79 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. Polymath has a market cap of $130.63 million and $9.79 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.08 or 0.00362135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008016 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,764,165 coins. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

