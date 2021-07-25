Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 588.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,670 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,199 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Popular in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.01. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. raised their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

