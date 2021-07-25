Populous (PPT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.64 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Populous has a total market cap of $101.55 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Populous has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One Populous coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00005030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00047930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.18 or 0.00799637 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.