Port Capital LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Port Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,563 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.94.

Shares of AAPL opened at $148.56 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.