Portion Trading Up 7.1% Over Last Week (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Portion coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Portion has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $18,958.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00047451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.95 or 0.00806362 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About Portion

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 218,358,830 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

