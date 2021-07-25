Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) will post sales of $99.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.30 million to $101.40 million. Potbelly posted sales of $56.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year sales of $382.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.50 million to $382.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $412.00 million, with estimates ranging from $397.60 million to $426.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 274.80% and a negative net margin of 23.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

PBPB stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.52.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $33,412.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,460.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

