PotCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,749.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $1,749.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,536.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,159.60 or 0.06253056 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.24 or 0.01292072 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.38 or 0.00363043 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00137570 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.11 or 0.00617056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.70 or 0.00366861 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.00 or 0.00280866 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,467,551 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.