PowerPool 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.66 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last week, PowerPool has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00002656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a market cap of $31.26 million and $2.66 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00048053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00018589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.05 or 0.00822727 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About PowerPool

CVP is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,935,120 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.