PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Holdings Reduced by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,362 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after acquiring an additional 671,287 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,792,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,530,000 after acquiring an additional 383,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.75.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $162.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.94 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

