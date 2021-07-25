PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,727 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of PRA Group worth $17,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRAA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 260.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 81.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.41.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,404.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.