Preferred Bank Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. Piper Sandler has a “Above Average” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $893.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.51. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,416,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 265,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,932,000 after buying an additional 84,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 41,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.69%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

