Presearch (PRE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $160,636.00

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Presearch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Presearch has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. Presearch has a market capitalization of $9.21 million and approximately $160,636.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Presearch Coin Profile

PRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,661,436 coins. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Presearch Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

