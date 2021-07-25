Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 242,174 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,174 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.34% of W. P. Carey worth $42,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WPC opened at $79.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.78. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $79.92.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.61%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

