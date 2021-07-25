Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 36,163 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 36,163 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.24% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $41,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 134.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $682.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.20. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $472.84 and a 1 year high of $689.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. The company had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. Analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

