Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.36% of Commvault Systems worth $41,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,342,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $659,704.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,938,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $82.16 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -120.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

