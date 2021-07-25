Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $39.76 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,773 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.22% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $39,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 18,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $130.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $130.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.35.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,834.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.