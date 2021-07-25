Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $40.23 Million Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,075,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 515,046 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 7.39% of International Seaways worth $40,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth $730,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INSW opened at $16.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $469.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.24. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.98 million. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. Equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSW. Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

