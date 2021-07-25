Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $40.92 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,340 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.52% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $40,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $21,876,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,600,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 277,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,134,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRT. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.15.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $116.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

