Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $41.18 Million Stake in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,504,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 13.34% of Howard Bancorp worth $41,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 127.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 35,323 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBMD opened at $19.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.93. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

