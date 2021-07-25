Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 1,661.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,895 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.15% of Diodes worth $40,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth approximately $66,319,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Diodes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Diodes by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Diodes stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $91.02. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.21.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $146,859.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,217. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Westpark Capital started coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

