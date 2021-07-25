Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 205.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677,314 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.51% of Marathon Oil worth $42,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 25.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,324 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,742,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,462 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,100,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Marathon Oil by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,219,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,462,000 after acquiring an additional 607,626 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRO. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

NYSE:MRO opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.87. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

