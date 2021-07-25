Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $46.50 Million in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 760,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,501,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.88% of Travel + Leisure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. RR Partners LP purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,163,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,529,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $486,006. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.00. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -51.78 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.