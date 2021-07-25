Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New Investment in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,435,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,934,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.58% of Design Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSGN. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $638,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,127,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,495,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ DSGN opened at $18.29 on Friday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.17.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). As a group, analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DSGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.