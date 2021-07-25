Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,571 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.07% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $40,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

MSGE stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.91.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.38) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSGE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.