Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.16% of CBRE Group worth $42,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $87.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $90.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.73.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

